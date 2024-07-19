Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2024 Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator. This position involves overseeing the recruiting, training, and scheduling a team of volunteers for the 2024 Games event.  If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!

Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

 

  • Develop and implement a Volunteer Plan prior to the Tlu-piich Games
  • Actively promote volunteer recruitment for the Tlu-piich Games at various events and through social media
  • Maintain an update database of volunteers
  • Coordinate and supervise the team of volunteers during the set-up, games activity, and takedown after games
  • Prepare a written report with recommendations to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • High school diploma or BC Adult Education Diploma with related work or volunteer experience
  • Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
  • Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting  
  • Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable
  • Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting
  • Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset
  • Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
  • Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
  • Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Start Date:                   July 26, 2024

End Date:                    August 16, 2024

Rate of Pay:               $22.00  

Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org  or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.

Share this: