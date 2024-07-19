The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2024 Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator. This position involves overseeing the recruiting, training, and scheduling a team of volunteers for the 2024 Games event. If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!
Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:
- Develop and implement a Volunteer Plan prior to the Tlu-piich Games
- Actively promote volunteer recruitment for the Tlu-piich Games at various events and through social media
- Maintain an update database of volunteers
- Coordinate and supervise the team of volunteers during the set-up, games activity, and takedown after games
- Prepare a written report with recommendations to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator
Preferred Qualifications:
- High school diploma or BC Adult Education Diploma with related work or volunteer experience
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
- Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable
- Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting
- Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset
- Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
- Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation
Start Date: July 26, 2024
End Date: August 16, 2024
Rate of Pay: $22.00
Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.