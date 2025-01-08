Position Summary:

The Tla-o-qui-aht Youth Counsellor will work closely with the Youth and Family Support Teams and Cultural Workers to provide immediate and ongoing counselling and therapy to families, children and youth including individual, family, and group sessions. This role will include participating and assisting in traditional ceremonies for Tla-o-qui-aht members and staff. The Youth Counsellor will work with other staff to implement the Family and Youth Prevention Program. This program aims to build Tla-o-qui-aht’s capacity to enhance healthy youth and families. This position will support a culturally based youth initiative that will focus on building the strength and skills of youth today, at the same time as growing the healthy parents of tomorrow. The position is critical in ensuring Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation perspectives, knowledge, and approaches to wellness and family strengthening are honoured in our community programs.

Key Duties:

• Facilitate therapy, counselling/ learning sessions, groups, activities, and ceremonies that supports cultural healing and mental wellness for Tla-o-qui-aht children, youth and their families.

• Work with the Youth and Family Support teams, other staff and community partners on case management and coordination of services and supports for children and youth.

• Help youth with introduction to mentoring programs and education opportunities.

• Build and facilitate youth support networks and community connections.

• To be familiar with a wide range of healing strategies and resources and introduce/ refer clients to these resources as needed.

• To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community and cultural strength in response to crisis. • Must be available to participate in ceremonial healing practices.

• Assist with Tla-o-qui-aht children, youth and families that are in crisis.

• Bridge traditional teaching/ healing practices and western counselling practices

• Provide ongoing support to Tla-o-qui-aht children, youth and families as requested and through referrals from community programs and schools.

• To maintain client files, statistics, reports, client forms, pamphlets and all required documents in a timely manner.

• Support cross-culture communication.

• Have clear judgement and discretion in dealing with confidential and sensitive matters.

• Support the development and delivery of Tla-o-qui-aht youth programming.

• Adhere by Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Confidentiality Agreement.

• Adhere to Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Personnel Policy.

Required Qualifications:

• Degree or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery – prefer Clinical Counselling designation.

• Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction and healing from trauma.

• Knowledge of child, youth and family development, community services and supports, health practices and related legislation.

• Successful Criminal Record Check with Vulnerable Sector search required.

• Current valid Class 5 B.C. driver’s license and drivers abstract and a reliable vehicle.

• Lifestyle consistent with the duties and responsibilities of the position. Preferred Experience:

• Demonstrated knowledge of and interest in Nuu-chah-nulth cultural healing practices, traditional ceremonies, language, and culture.

• Front-line experience working with Indigenous people in a First Nations environment.

• Awareness of western mental health approaches.

• Organizational skills, verbal/ written communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills.

• Knowledge and experience with MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) an asset .

• Self-motivated with an ability to work independently, in a team environment, and with minimal supervision.

• Ability to communicate effectively and work with Elders, youth and families.