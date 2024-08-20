Youth Support Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking three (3) permanent, full time Youth Support Workers to join the Child & Youth Services (CYS) department. The Youth Support Workers will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to promote support plans and healing within a culturally safe framework. This position is based out of Port Alberni. Travel to remote communities is required (by vehicle, boat and airplane).

Responsibilities Include

Develop and deliver youth groups and activities that promote connection and a sense of belonging and purpose.

Provide physical activities that support wellness and connection.

Conduct intakes and assessment of youth clients from a strengths-based model by engaging and listening to their problems, establishing goals, and supporting them through those times.

Provide assistance with daily living activities, supportive mentorship around building coping and life skills.

Establish relationship-based and culturally sensitive practice with youth.

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma or certificate in related field preferred, plus professional experience ideally working with Nuu-chah-nulth youth.

CPR/First Aid Certificate.

Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Effective organization and time management skills.

Possess a strong philosophical attitude incorporating harm reduction, anti-racism/anti-oppression, trans-positivity and youth engagement.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $56,000 - $65,000.