First Nations Health Authority nears 11,000 doses to remote communities

The First Nations Health Authority reports that it has, in partnership with regional health authorities, delivered more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to First Nations Communities.

Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical health officer at FNHA, told Ha-Shilth-Sa that B.C. Indigenous Communities have received more than 10,000 doses of vaccine since late December, and the number is approaching 11,000. She added that this work was made possible not only through FNHA but also through their partnerships with regional health authorities.

So far, several remote Nuu-chah-nulth communities have received enough doses for every adult, excluding pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding - but not all have been used. For example, over the first week of January 520 Moderna doses arrived in Ahousaht, but approximately 400 were used, as not all adults opted for vaccination.

When there are unused doses of vaccine, FNHA acts quickly to redistribute them.

"There’s a limited time that the vaccine can be used," said McDonald.

The FNHA immediately picks up the unused doses and sends them to other communities that don’t have vaccine.

"We have used every single dose we've received," said Dr. McDonald.