Blasting mishap closes Highway 4

Emil Anderson Construction, the contractor for the Kennedy Hill road improvement project on Highway 4 has announced that the area is closed in both directions at Kennedy Hill due to a large volume of rock fallout.

The announcement was made at approximately 2:20 p.m. on July 14.

The latest update says the road, which links Port Alberni to the western communities, may re-open at 6:00 p.m., with medium confidence. Assessment is ongoing.

Updates on the construction site may be found at the contractor’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/ or at Drive BC.