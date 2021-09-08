Ahousaht schools closed for sanitizing after new COVID cases reported in village

In his Sept. 8, community update, Ahousaht elected chief Greg Louie confirmed that his office received news from provincial health authorities that another resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the current cases in Ahousaht to four.

Louie says the affected people are self-isolating at home, as recommended by provincial health authorities.

“Please be supportive…don’t be angry and don’t be blaming,” Louie reminded membership.

In light of this news, Louie says both Ahousaht elementary and secondary schools are closed for sanitizing. Louie reported that both schools are being deep cleaned on Wednesday, Sept. 8. In addition, Louie stated that staff from both schools have been directed to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms.

It was not made clear if someone exposed to the virus had been in the schools recently. Louie told members that the cleaning of the schools will not affect opening day.

The Ahousaht education director could not be reached for school start times, but a principal posted on social media that Grade 8 will begin on Sept. 13 away from the school. A two-day orientation and culture camp is planned for eighth graders on an island away from the village.

Beginning Sept. 14, Grades 9 – 12 are invited to school in the morning with an orientation assembly. Formal classes will begin Sept. 15.

Louie has been in touch with a pandemic nurse and relayed advice. If you have been exposed and fully vaccinated two weeks prior to exposure, you do not need to isolate.

If you have not been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated and have been exposed, you should self-isolate and monitor yourself for symptoms – fever, chills, cough and chest pain. If you have symptoms, get tested.

“The guidelines are always changing,” Louie told his audience. Some people, he noted, are becoming complacent. He reminded people to continue to be on guard.

“Island Health does contact tracing and will contact you if you have been exposed,” said Louie.

Upcoming vaccination clinics will be open to people ages 12 and over. There will be a vaccination clinic in Ahousaht on Sept. 13.

Louie says visitors are allowed in the community on the condition that the people that they are staying with are comfortable having them.

“If you do come visit, you must be well and not have any recent exposures…no symptoms,” said Louie.