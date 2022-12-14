Alberni Athletic Hall fills for Feed the People gathering

Beginning at 11:30 today, the Alberni Athletic Hall opened its doors to low-income and homeless residents of Port Alberni, where Teechuktl Mental Health is hosting their first in-person Feed the People lunch since 2019. The broader Port Alberni community is also welcome.

A bus will be running, beginning at 10:30 this morning, to shuttle people to the hall from the Port Alberni Friendship Centre and Kuu-as Crisis Line, which located at 4589 Adelaide St. The bus will also shuttle people back after lunch is completed.

Earlier this morning, the Alberni Athletic Hall began to fill with laughter and festivities as preparations kicked off for the Dec. 14 event. Alberni District Secondary Students (ADSS) decorated trees that will be given away as prizes, and Haahuupayak elementary school placed donated clothing along the tables filled with hats, socks, jackets, and sweaters.

Service providers are in attendance at the event, such as harm reduction, Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services, as well as Nuu-chah-nulth Child and Youth Services, among others.

This year Teechuktl Mental Health has prepared to feed 500 people, including packed lunches to be delivered to the local population at risk of homelessness.