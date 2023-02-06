4VI Indigenous Voices podcast showcases Nuu-chah-nulth businesses working in tourism

Tchadas Leo, multimedia broadcaster, journalist, and podcaster, hosts a limited series podcast called 4VI Indigenous Voices, featuring a number of Nuu-chah-nulth travel companies and entrepreneurs.

In the podcast Leo, of Homalco First Nation, travels across the borders of the traditional territories of Nuu-chah-nulth, Coast Salish, and Kwakwaka’wakw meeting with local Indigenous travel companies, while learning about traditionally infused and Aboriginal-led tourism in the respective territories.

“The importance behind this podcast, specifically, is it's allowing to shine a light on Indigenous entrepreneurial ventures across Vancouver Island and the surrounding area,” said Leo in an interview with Ha-Shilth-Sa. “Doing it in a way that we think is respectful and reflective on how that business operates. And really display the talent and ingenuity of Indigenous communities across the island.”

Episode one features Kiix̣in tour company located on the traditional territory of Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

Kiix̣in Tours is named after Huu-ay-ahts ancient capital. It’s known for the ‘journey of the ancestors,’ tour through the only First Nation village in southern British Columbia with a known standing ancient architecture. The area has been occupied for 3,000 years.

Wisqii, a cultural tour guide, spoke with Leo on the podcast, saying the tour includes elements such as language and songs.

“One of the things that I really hope that they feel is that deep connection,” said Wisqii, in the podcast. “That they can feel like they’ve done, you know, maybe their small part in reconciliation.”

Another Nuu-chah-nulth travel company included in the episode is West Coast Expeditions, owned by Kyuquot/Cheklesaht since May of 2022. The kayaking company guides guests through the pristine marine life of Kyuquot sound while incorporating Indigenous culture on their tours.

“There’s no greater way to be intimate with the territory than being in a kayak on their waters, in their territory,” said Gary Wilson, a Kimsquit First Nation member and CEO of the KCFN Group of Business, in the podcast.

“It's the person who comes from that land [who] is going to explain to you why that land is important,” said Leo to Ha-Shilth-Sa. “I think that's what's so unique and valuable about this podcast is that you're getting it from the source.”

The podcast highlights communities in hopes that Canadians and visitors from around the world listen and learn about the culture and history of particular Indigenous groups across Vancouver Island, said Leo.

“The importance is just really making these communities feel welcome, making them feel like they have a voice to really show the world what they've done, and to share it with people and to welcome them into their territory,” he said.