Highway 4 planned to reopen by June 24

With a forest fire still smoldering on the slope above, Highway 4 will be closed for another week and a half, according to an update from the provincial government today.

In a midday press conference delivered today by Rob Flemming, B.C.’s minster of Transportation and Infrastructure, a tentative reopening date of the weekend of June 24 was announced, allowing firefighting crews to further dampen the Cameron Bluffs wildfire while the hazards of a compromised mountainside over the critical highway corridor are assessed.

First discovered on June 3, the wildfire by Cameron Lake has burned 254 hectares, forcing the closure of Highway 4 after three days of growth. But some rain over the weekend of June 10 and the continued efforts of 76 ground personnel plus four helicopters has caused the fire remain within containment lines, being downgraded from “out of control” to “being held” by the B.C. Wildfire Service on June 13.

When the highway does open, the ministry plans to introduce single-lane alternating traffic with a metal fence held by cranes along the section where falling debris is most likely. The Ministry of Transportation expects this scenario will continue until mid-July, when the normal double-lane traffic is planned to resume. Until then, only essential travel is advised.

The Cameron Bluffs fire has spread along a kilometre and a half of the highway, causing approximately two-dozen trees to fall on the road, some of these old growth stands measuring up to a metre in diameter, said Janelle Staite, deputy regional director for the Ministry of Transportation, during the press conference. Even on the morning of June 13 rocks the size of coffee mugs were still seen falling on the highway, she said.

Staite explained that due to the rocky nature of the slope landslide is not a foremost concern, but the risk of falling debris will require more attention over the coming weeks. Assessors with the B.C. Wildfire Service have progressed over halfway up the steep slope affected by the blaze, tagging danger trees that need to be removed to ensure safety on the highway - some of which are still burning from the inside or within the roots, said Staite.

Despite the falling debris, Highway 4 remains intact along Cameron Lake, although some concrete barriers have been dislodged as the forest fire has progressed. Currently the Ministry of Transportation awaits clearance from the Wildfire Service for specialists to undertake a more detailed analysis of damage to the road.

In the meantime, Port Alberni and Vancouver Island’s west coast communities will continue to rely on a detour route for essential supplies, which runs on logging roads from Port Alberni, past Nitinaht Lake to Lake Cowichan. Using a combination of privately owned industrial roads and forestry service routes, the detour was established after the closure of Highway 4 to ensure the passage of essential supplies and travel.

Since June 6, 550-1,000 trips have been made each day on the detour, 20 per cent of which are commercial vehicles moving supplies like fuel and food. This compares to the 15,000 trips that occurred each day from Port Alberni to Parksville on Highway 4. Pilot vehicle-guided convoys are now being coordinated for the movement of essential commercial supplies, two of which leave each day from Lake Cowichan, while another two leave from Port Alberni. Other vehicle are asked to allow these convoys to pass to ensure the timely transport of essential goods.