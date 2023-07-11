17-year-old convicted for the murder of Clifton Johnston

A 17-year-old male has been convicted for the second-degree murder of Clifton Johnston, an Ahousaht member and former resident of Port Alberni, who was found deceased outside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in March of 2021.

Ten months after Clifton was found, on January 19, 2022 a charge was laid against the then 16-year-old male. He was arrested the following day.

The male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, received a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder - four years in a correctional facility and three years in the community with release conditions and close supervision, reads a press release from the Port Alberni RCMP.

“We appreciate the public’s continued support as our investigation has continued through the last two years and acknowledge the emotions that have been felt throughout the community as they have waited for today,” said Constable Richard Johns in the press release. “From the start, the Port Alberni RCMP has been dedicated to ensuring all available evidence was submitted in support of a successful prosecution. These efforts take time.”