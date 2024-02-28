Season two of Indigenous Voices of Vancouver Island Podcast features Nuu-chah-nulth stories

In mid-February, 4VI launched their second season of Indigenous Voices of Vancouver Island Podcast, featuring input from 12 First Nations throughout Vancouver Island, including stories from throughout Nuu-chah-nulth.

The season’s deep dive into community stories features Nuu-chah-nulth businesses and voices, ranging from Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ Tiičma enterprises' economic development to the discussion of food sovereignty with Naas Foods. The series also includes Mowachaht/Muchalaht Hereditary Chief Jerry Jack and Jolleen Dick of Hupačasath highlighting efforts to build tourism alongside Nuu-chah-nulth traditions.

Tchadas Leo of Homalco and the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians hosts the podcast. He shared that with this season’s five-part series listeners can look forward to going on a journey.

“One of the beautiful things about this podcast is we really want you to feel like you're coming with me to all these different businesses, all these places, all of these tourist attractions that are run by First Nations groups across Vancouver Island,” said Leo.

“Stories from Indigenous communities, businesses, and changemakers are featured as they share their inspirations, culture, and traditions,” reads the press release for the podcast’s premier. “Hailing from more than 12 Nations, they collectively weave a narrative that showcases how their special relationship with the land finds its place in 21st-century business.”

Though season one focused on traditional aspects of tourism, Leo said this season dives deeper than what meets the eye.

“Indigenous people were the original land keepers of this territory,” said Leo. “It is important that we first acknowledge that.”

The podcast, which in its preceding season met a global audience, provides people interested in travelling to Vancouver Island the opportunity to learn about the Indigenous people of the lands they intend to visit before arriving, said Leo.

“We really want people, tourists especially, not from here to understand who was here first and what are they doing,” said Leo.

Leo, who hosted both seasons of the podcast, shared that through the series he has learned about the continued challenges that First Nation people face when building a business.

“I learned what it takes,” said Leo, “and what it takes is resilience and time.”

He added that he also learned “what success looks like, after you put in that work.”

4VI’s Indigenous Voices of Vancouver Island five-part podcast can be found on podcast streaming sites.