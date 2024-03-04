Canuck alum signs autographs at Alberni Toyota

The soggy weather didn’t detour the more than 300 Canucks fans from showing up at Alberni Toyota on Saturday, March 2nd to meet longtime Canuck alumni Richard “King Richard” Brodeur and to win prizes.

Brodeur was the Canucks’ goalie for eight seasons from 1981 to 1988 and after his retirement he founded his own hockey school in the Vancouver area.

At the event fans and their families were treated to a hot dog barbeque by the Gyro Club and a myriad of prizes, from spinning of the big wheel for Toyota and Canucks merchandise, signed jerseys, games tickets, a game experience for two at the Champion Club suite and a chance to win a junior trainer experience.

Wynita Jaworski, Toyota’s general manager and organizer of the event said, “We are very excited because we get to bring the Canucks to the community annually.”

One hockey player and fan, Sophia Mack from Tseshaht, told Ha-Shilth-Sa she loves the sport and has been playing on a team in Port Alberni for two years. She was very excited to meet a real Canuck.

Due to an away game the Bulldogs weren’t available this year, but the junior B Alberni Valley Bombers and minor hockey league coaches were there to step in and play a few games of road hockey with the young fans.