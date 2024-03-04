Canuck alum signs autographs at Alberni Toyota

By Holly Stocking / March 4, 2024

Sophia Mack was among those who came to Alberni Toyota on Saturday to meet legendary goaltender Richard “King Richard” Brodeur. (Holly Stocking photos)

Port Alberni, BC

The soggy weather didn’t detour the more than 300 Canucks fans from showing up at Alberni Toyota on Saturday, March 2nd to meet longtime Canuck alumni Richard “King Richard” Brodeur and to win prizes.

Brodeur was the Canucks’ goalie for eight seasons from 1981 to 1988 and after his retirement he founded his own hockey school in the Vancouver area.

At the event fans and their families were treated to a hot dog barbeque by the Gyro Club and a myriad of prizes, from spinning of the big wheel for Toyota and Canucks merchandise, signed jerseys, games tickets, a game experience for two at the Champion Club suite and a chance to win a junior trainer experience.

Wynita Jaworski, Toyota’s general manager and organizer of the event said, “We are very excited because we get to bring the Canucks to the community annually.”

One hockey player and fan, Sophia Mack from Tseshaht, told Ha-Shilth-Sa she loves the sport and has been playing on a team in Port Alberni for two years. She was very excited to meet a real Canuck.

Due to an away game the Bulldogs weren’t available this year, but the junior B Alberni Valley Bombers and minor hockey league coaches were there to step in and play a few games of road hockey with the young fans.

Brodeur was the Canucks’ goalie for eight seasons from 1981 to 1988 and after his retirement he founded his own hockey school in the Vancouver area.

Share this:

Other Stories in
Island Families, Healthy Living, Education

Island Families, Healthy Living, Education

Ditidaht Job Fair encourages employment in home community

Alexandra Mehl
Feb 8, 2024
Child welfare, Island Families, Crime and justice

A place where people can laugh and play: Proposed Dontay Patrick Lucas Park receives city council support

Denise Titian
Jan 30, 2024
Island Families

From Port Alberni to a career in international airspace, Tseshaht member shares his story

Alexandra Mehl
Jan 26, 2024
Island Families

‘I liked the challenges’: Tseshaht member sees office transformations over career

Eric Plummer
Dec 13, 2023
Island Families

‘You’ve got to really love what you do’: Front desk pro retires after 25 years with tribal council

Eric Plummer
Dec 13, 2023
Business, Island Families

‘Don’t sign this document lightly’: Ahousaht member shares cautionary tale of buying from a car dealership

Alexandra Mehl
Dec 11, 2023