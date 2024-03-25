Smaller canoe journeys planned for the Pacific coast in 2024

With the recent announcement that the Ahousaht First Nation will not be hosting a canoe journey in 2024, other groups are quickly organizing smaller gatherings up and down the Pacific coast.

The All Nations Paddles Up website has posted the announcement that there is no host nation for

Tribal Journeys 2024, but they have listings of gatherings taking place on Vancouver Island and the B.C. and U.S. mainland.

Jodi Simkim says All Nations Paddles Up is an organization that started in 2016 to help organize and support canoe gatherings. Throughout the year All Nations Paddles Up raises funds to support paddles up and down the coast. In addition, their website, All Nations Paddles Up, maintains a listing of canoe journeys taking place during the season.

Starting May 17 – 20, an event called Awaken the Canoes is being held at the Tsawwassen, Blaine, Nooksack and Lummi nations.

The Parkland Pull is being held May 24 to the 26th for youth, starting at the Tsawout First Nation on southern Vancouver Island, to Cowichan and on to Shell Beach.

From June 7 – 10th the Loving Waters event starts at Qualicum to Nanoose to Snuneymuxw.

The Young Warriors event for youth starts at Snuneymuxw to Shell Beach and back to Snuneymuxw on June 14 -16.

On September 7 – 10 the Strong Women of the Water embarks at the Lummi Nation in Washinton, then to Waldron, Orcas and finally back Lummi Nation.

Plans are in the works for a Puyallup Youth Canoe Pull for summer 2024 in Washinton. Connie McLeod is the contact person for this event.

All Nations Paddles Up is hosting a few themed pulls, including their Awaken the Canoes event, which signals the start of the canoe season.

“This one is about strong women and the men who support them,” said Simkim.

Last year’s Awaken the Canoes event was held in Canada. It will start in Canada this year and go to three stops in Washington State.

Their Loving Waters gathering is for young women coming out of the foster care system.

“The Young Warriors journey focuses on youth, but it’s open to all,” said Simkim.

Because they fundraise year-round and accept donations, All Nations Paddles Up events are able to remove some of the financial barriers to canoe journeys.

“We pay for the food and can give some assistance for the support boat,” added Simkim.

To register for an All Nations Paddles Up event people can email Jodi Simkim at allnationspaddlesup@gmail.com

For other canoe pulls, those wishing to attend need to contact the various organizers, like the Puyallup Youth Canoe Pull. The Puyallup Tribe’s Culture Department has information posted on their Facebook page.

The Sparrow Canoe Support website is another valuable resource for canoe journey information and routes.