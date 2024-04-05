Tla-o-qui-aht reprises naaʔuu cultural experience for the 2024 season

Tla-o-qui-aht is bringing back its successful Indigenous tourism experience to Tin Wis Resort in May 2024.

“Given its debut success in 2023, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and its Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks initiative are pleased to announce the return of its Indigenous tourism experience, titled naaʔuu (meaning ‘feast’ in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation language),” they wrote in a March 13 statement.

Naaʔuu is a three-hour event delivered to visitors by Tla-o-qui-aht people. Guests who purchase tickets will enjoy a “Tla-o-qui-aht inspired dinner”, followed by a performance that promises to wrap guests in Tla-o-qui-aht history, culture and perspective, “shared through song, food and engaging content,” according to the First Nation.

Tin Wis Resort is owned by the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, so it makes sense that it will serve as the venue for naaʔuu.

“We are honoured to be the host venue for the event series, knowing that this establishment is meeting the original goal set out by our leadership – to be fostering our culture and bringing more opportunities for Tla-o-qui-aht people,” said Tin Wis Resort assistant manager and Tla-o-qui-aht citizen, Maria Clark.

In addition to the presentation and meal, the Tin Wis Resort Conference Centre will host artists who will display their works and provide demonstrations. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

“naaʔuu presents the chance to listen, learn, and join the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation as we embark on a journey through our past, present and future generations,” explains naaʔuu’s artistic director, Ivy Cargill-Martin.

She went on to say that she is pleased to be a part of bringing Tla-o-qui-aht stories to life through her art and her own personal way of storytelling.

Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks lead Saya Masso said that events like naaʔuu serve to move the First Nation’s people forward in cultural and language resurgence, while allowing visitors to learn about Tla-o-qui-aht history through their perspective.

In its inaugural season, naaʔuu, generated more than $60,000 from tickets, while the art show made $13,430 in sales, according to the 2023 final report. That event happened in March 2023, just ahead of the start of the busy tourist season.

All proceeds from naaʔuu go to support Tla-o-qui-aht’s efforts in cultural and language resurgence.

The naaʔuu experience will begin at 6 p.m. and will show on May 24 and 25. It will show again on June 7, 8, 14, 15, 22, 28 and 29th.

For more information about naaʔuu visit www.naauu.com or contact Saya Masso at lands@tla-o-qui-aht.org or call him at 250-725-3350.