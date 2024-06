The streets of Tofino were buzzing with activity on June 21, as the Tla-o-qui-aht first Nation led a parade through town to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Hereditary and elected chiefs from the Tla-o-qui-aht and Ahousaht First Nations participated as well as Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne, MP Gord Johns and Tofino Mayor Dan Law. Speeches and cultural performances followed for the many in attendance.