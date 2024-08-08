'Bootcamp' certifies Nuu-chah-nulth vessel captains

July 22nd - 27th eleven eager enrollees were put to the test in Datum Marine’s Captain’s Bootcamp. Hosted by Uu-a-thluk, Datum Marine put the students through their paces in six-days of intense training to become certified small vessel operators.

Uu-a-thluk, the aquatic resource management department of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, provides career-based training programs, internships and mentorships. Alison Wale, capacity building coordinator for Uu-a-thluk, mentions, “the enrollees were told ahead of time that this is not a rubber stamp certificate”, meaning the course would require commitment, professionalism and dedication. This program is offered regularly, although the next date has yet to be set.

The six days included the SVOP (small vessel operators’ proficiency), ROC-M (Restricted Operator Certificate Marine Radio License) and the SDV-BS/MED A3 (Small Domestic Vessel Basic Safety – Marine Emergency Duties).

The program was held in a classroom, where the information was presented, discussed and reviewed.

Amanda Joyce Seymour signed up for the program with her family’s safety in mind.

“I have the opportunity to take my family out on the water with friends and family members but wasn’t always confident in my own ability to keep them safe,” she said.

After the program Amanda was enthusiastic stating “it was a great course, and I feel confident in my knowledge of the rules, and responsibilities of a captain.”

The safety aspect of the program is what drew Chris Tatoosh in. He stated that the “entire experience was cool,” and he will be able to use his Captain’s Certification with his current employment in the Hupačasath First Nation’s fisheries department.