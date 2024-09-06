Ahousaht deals with toll of recent deaths, as safety concerns persist

Ahousaht is drawing on support for its members in the wake of a tragic Labour Day weekend that left two unexpected deaths in the First Nation’s village - and an arrest resulting from a police investigation.

The First Nation has since declared a state of emergency for its village of Maaqtusiis on Flores Island, located northwest of Tofino, with a 9 p.m. curfew and “24-hour cultural support and counselling services,” according to a message from Ahousaht Chief Councillor n̓aasʔałuk (John Rampanen).

The deaths are unrelated. One was a “medical” incident, said the elected chief, while the other attracted a heavy police presence in the community. On Aug. 31 RCMP were called to a residence on Robinson Avenue, where emergency responders were providing medical aid to an adult.

“He was immediately transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” stated an RCMP media release. “A short time later an adult man was arrested in connection with the incident.”

The RCMP stated that a second-degree murder charge has been laid as a result of the tragic incident. n̓aasʔałuk described the young man’s loss of life as “a very horrific and violent death” with people present in the environment.

“It was very traumatizing for those who were present on the scene. It was very messy,” he said. “We’ve taken note of everyone who was present to ensure that everyone who was directly impacted have supports.”

Court proceedings are underway, but a publication ban is in place for any “evidence taken” and “information given”, according to a section of the Criminal Code of Canada cited by the court registry.

Meanwhile, concerns continue in Ahousaht as community members try to grasp for solutions.

“This tragedy, and the issues and barriers that our people face (especially our youth) are an ongoing epidemic that requires further attention and support from all levels of government,” states the message from n̓aasʔałuk to Ahousaht members. “Critical incidents of this nature are correlated to intergenerational aspects of colonialism.”

The epidemic is alcoholism fed by bootleggers and the abuse that comes with heavy drinking, according to community member Tom Paul. Four months ago his niece was severely beaten and “left for dead” on the streets of Maaqtusiis. This incident should have been a warning that prevented the death of the young man on Aug. 31, he said.

“We’re concerned about the well being of our community, the safety of our community, the addictions, the beatings, the violence, the rapes,” said Paul. “It’s going to lead up to death and now it’s happened.”

Paul said his family contacted Ahousaht’s chief and council about the incident, showing them a photograph of the beaten young woman as she lay on the street.

n̓aasʔałuk says Ahousaht’s leadership responded to the incident by connecting with family members and caretakers.

“One of the realities that we are starting to understand more, whether it’s domestic abuse or these violent abuses inflicted towards our women or our girls, there is a tendency to not disclose or to not follow-up with charges,” he said. “It’s challenging because we require that courage from those individuals. I know that it is hard, and I don’t put those expectations on them, but when charges are laid or when those measures are in place, from leadership we can get behind those pieces. When there are not charges laid, it makes it a much more difficult situation.”

A family member of the young woman confirmed that the beating was eventually reported to police.

“Once enough evidence can be gathered, police can arrest the suspect(s) and forward a detailed report to Crown Counsel for consideration of criminal charges (in this case the individual was charged with aggravated assault and the matter is before the courts),” explained Corp. Alex Bérubé of RCMP Media Relations. “Once a suspect has been arrested and is brought before the courts, it is ultimately up to the judge or justice to either keep that individual in custody of release him/her pending their next court appearance.”

Shortly after the attack on the young woman, Ahousaht Ha’wiih held a ritual on the beach in front of the Thunderbird Hall in Maaqtusiis, asking the Creator and ancestors for guidance. They fed booze to a sacred fire so that alcohol would stop feeding off their people.

Over 20 years ago a bylaw was passed prohibiting alcohol being brought onto the reserve community, but enforcement proved to be a challenge, and binge drinking persisted. Most recently a prohibition was enacted during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and security could be found at Ahousaht’s main dock confiscating liquor. However, some smuggling continued, as vessels brought alcohol to other locations near Maaqtusiis.

Paul said a “crazy” amount of alcohol continues to be brought into the village.

“It’s not safe in Ahousaht,” he stressed. “This has been an ongoing issue with the previous council and this council.”

n̓aasʔałuk says the two losses of life over the Labour Day long weekend have had a widespread effect on the community, especially the youth.

“Number one, it’s our young people that our initial thoughts go toward,” he said. “I can say with certainty that every family has been impacted either directly or indirectly. Unfortunately, the nature of both losses [are] there were a lot of people present who witnessed firsthand, ranging from people in the household to those who responded and drove the people to the dock and to those who were operating the boats.”

In recognition of this emotional toll on the community, n̓aasʔałuk says the 9 p.m. curfew follows cultural practices of “closing things down during the evening” after a loss.

“We want to ensure we’re keeping night activity to a minimum during night hours,” he said. “We’re flooding the community with cultural and counselling support during the day hours.”