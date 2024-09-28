Nitinaht residents cautioned to stay indoors, as police deal with ‘tragic situation’

Nitinaht residents are being asked to stay indoors, as police deal with a situation in the Ditidaht First Nation village on southwest Vancouver Island.

This morning a message was released by Chief Councillor Judi Thomas, telling Ditidaht members that RCMP had informed her of a “tragic situation that occurred in our community early this morning.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected during this incredibly difficult time,” stated Thomas in her letter to Ditidaht members. “Please stay clear of the field to allow the helicopters to land, if and when needed. Until then, we ask all community members to stay indoors, keep your windows closed, and allow the RCMP to carry out their duties to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Late this morning (Sept. 28) Thomas informed Ha-Shilth-Sa that police were still on scene, and that a public notice will be issued with more information once the community is safe.

In the meantime, the First Nation’s administrator is mobilizing community support for Nitinaht, which has less than 200 residents in the on-reserve village at Nitinaht Lake, located west of Lake Cowichan. These will be employed in the community once the RCMP informs the First Nation that it is safe to do so.

Ditidaht's annual general meeting was cancelled, as it was scheduled to take place in Port Alberni today.

“Please know that food is being prepared for the community to come together and offer mutual support once it is safe,” wrote Thomas in the notice.