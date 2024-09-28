UPDATE: RCMP have situation under control in Nitinaht, says First Nation

The RCMP have the situation under control in Nitinaht, and will be in the small community for the next few days, according to the Ditidaht First Nation in an update regarding a tragedy that unfolded early this morning.

Residents of the village were advised to stay in their homes this morning and away from a field in the community by Nitinaht Lake, as police attended to an incident that began in the early hours of Sept. 28.

By mid morning reports surfaced online of dozens of police vehicles heading through Youbou on the way to Nitinaht, including an armored car. No information has been released by the RCMP yet.

“The families of those involved are asking for gentleness and kindness as we seek the truth, together as one,” stated Ditidaht Chief Councillor Judi Thomas in a message to members early this afternoon. “Out of respect for the families and loved ones, no names will be released at this time.

A number of supports are now headed to the village on southwest Vancouver Island, including staff from the First Nations Health Authority, Tsow-tun-le-lum in Duncan, workers from the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s health and cultural support departments, Counsellor Donna Brown, Uustukyuu and spiritual support from Margaret Eaton.

Food is being brought to the community hall this evening for those who wish to sit together, and dinners are being arranged for the next few days.

“If there are additional services you may require during this difficult time, please contact Norine Messer, deputy administrator, at 250-735-4111,” wrote Thomas in her latest message. “We encourage everyone to be with one another for support during this time.”