Arrest made after suspicious death in Nitinaht

The police have arrested a man after discovering a suspicious death in Nitinaht early Saturday morning.

In a statement from the Lake Cowichan RCMP, officers from the detachment were called to a home in the Ditidaht First Nation village just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.

“Upon arrival, police located an adult man who was deceased,” said Corp. Madonna Saunderson in a press release from the detachment.

Other units were called for assistance, including the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team. This is a group that uses “tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations,” according to the RCMP.

Meanwhile, Nitinaht residents were told to stay inside and keep their windows closed as the converging police units dealt with the situation.

“A short time later, with the assistance of ERT, a suspect, adult man was arrested without further incident,” stated the RCMP release.

The police investigation continues in the small community by Nitinaht Lake, and more information may be released if it becomes available, said Saunderson.

“The families of those involved are asking for gentleness and kindness as we seek the truth, together as one,” wrote Ditidaht Chief Councillor Judi Thomas in a notice to members. “Out of respect for the families and loved ones, no names will be released at this time.”

As police investigate, several organizations and individuals have been called to the on-reserve community for spiritual and mental health support of residents.

A dinner was organized in Nitinaht on Saturday to give people a chance to gather as the village deals with the tragedy.

“If there are additional services you may require during this difficult time, please contact Norine Messer, Deputy Administrator, at 250-735-4111,” noted Thomas in her letter to Ditidaht members. “We encourage everyone to be with one another for support during this time.”