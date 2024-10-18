Health-Ability Fair returns with a showcase of informative topics – including an Indigenous comedy hypnotist

The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council’s (NTC) Disability Access Committee is hosting its annual Health-Ability Fair on Oct. 23 and 24 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

‘Living in Balance’ is the theme for the 2024 event, which features two days of presentations and free offerings geared to improve mental, physical, emotional, spiritual and cultural wellbeing of Nuu-chah-nulth members.

Set to wow everyone on Day One of the fair is comedy hypnotist Scott Ward. The Sandy Bay Ojibway Nation member takes to the stage at 1 p.m. for an empowerment workshop, and then after dinner at 6:30 p.m. he will entertain with his comedy hypnotist show.

“The big thing, in today’s world, is trying to inject some humour into life, and provide as much information as we can, so that information highway flows smoothly to everybody,” said Les Doiron, NTC vice-president and event MC. “We always think that everyone has a cellphone or a laptop or access to the Internet, which is not necessarily true. So, it’s making sure that people understand where they can go and ultimately that you’re not alone, right?”

“Last year, we took about 30 questions from the floor with people that have health concerns and disability concerns that they feel don’t get answered. (The Health-Ability fair) makes sure people have a forum and a place that they can be heard,” Doiron continued. “You need to know that your voice matters. Fire the questions at me.”

As per tradition, the NTC Health-Ability Fair also offers a chance for guests to get pampered – on both days, attendees can sign-up for a free massage, haircut and reflexology.

“A haircut makes you feel brand new. You feel so good. It takes a load off your head and mind,” said Doiron.

An opportunity to experience a cultural brushing will be provided by members of the Quu’asa team and guests can practice traditional cedar weaving as well.

Breakfast on Day One is 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. followed by Opening Remarks by Doiron.

“The food that gets cooked and prepared is good food and healthy for you,” said Doiron.

Day Two starts at 8 a.m with breakfast and then at 9:10 a.m. Tla-o-qui-aht’s Chakussuupmeek, Stan Matthew, will talk about cultural approaches to support those dealing with loss. This will be followed by a mental health resources discussion with Sanne VanVlerken, Teechuktl manager, and lunch. At 1 p.m. Dianna Smith, a community relations rep at the First Nations Health Authority, is scheduled to speak about what health benefits are available and Plan W drug coverage. Then a draw of special gifts will be made before the closing of the event.