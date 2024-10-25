Port Alberni Friendship Center celebrates new life at baby welcoming ceremony

Nine little babies were the stars of a recent celebration of newness at the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Oct. 25.

Darlene Leonew of the Port Alberni Friendship Center planned the celebration, complete with lunch for the proud parents, grandparents, and babies.

“We did this in Spring 2024…we try to do it a couple times a year,” said Leonew.

The Port Alberni Friendship Center offers many programs and services including support for infants, children, and young families.

Sharean Van Volsen, Hupacasath elder, thanked the people for joining in the celebration on behalf of her nation. Elder Irene Robinson did the same on behalf of Tseshaht First Nation.

Robinson recalled the words of late Hesquiaht elder Alice Paul who talked about how precious children are.

“It is one of the highest honors, to be here welcoming the babies,” said Robinson.

The mothers and babies were invited to sit in a circle of chairs, where each infant was introduced to the crowd before being given hand-made headbands and gift bags.

Elder Marie Rush of Uchucklesaht said her grandmother was a midwife, delivering many babies in her time.

“She had many lullaby songs,” Marie told the crowd.

She sang one of those songs to the babies before lunch was served.

The event was sponsored by the Port Alberni Friendship Center with support of staff from the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and community donors.