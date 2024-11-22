Urban Community Holiday Gatherings return

Fun-filled, family-friendly Urban Community Holiday Gatherings are scheduled up and down the Island, in Vancouver and Seattle this December.

It’s been a good few years since the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) hosted the turkey feasts for members living in the cities.

“I’m excited,” said NTC President Judith Sayers. “Urban Gatherings were something that when I first got elected, was an important part of connecting with those living away from home. I really enjoyed going out to each of the cities, talking to people, sharing a meal, some songs and culture.”

The tour of Urban Community Gatherings kicks off with Campbell River on Dec. 3 at the Thunderbird Hall, Victoria on Dec. 4 at the Edelweiss Club, Vancouver on Dec. 10 at the Japanese Hall, Seattle on Dec. 12 at the Seattle Indian Health Board, Nanaimo on Dec. 17 at Beban Park Auditorium and Port Alberni on Dec. 19 at the Italian Hall.

The gatherings are an open forum for any Nuu-chah-nulth members in the area and feature a traditional Christmas turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, veggies and chumus. In addition to sharing a delicious meal, members have the opportunity to partake in cultural elements like drumming, cedar crafts, brushings and beading.

NTC will also have service booths set up and knowledgeable staff on hand to help answer questions and issue status cards.

“We’re just hitting the main centres. In Campbell River, we can have up to 300 people for dinner. Nanaimo has been growing and growing. We have members state-side in Seattle,” said Sayers. “We’re just trying to pull them together and make sure we have at least an evening with them.”

“I really hope people will come out and enjoy. It’s just our way at the tribal council to reach out to urban members, have fun, have some culture, have some food, you know, just gather the way we used to,” she continued.

For information on the 2024 Urban Community Gatherings, contact the event planner Vina Robinson at (250) 729-1314 or email nuuvisions@gmail.com.