‘Sharing what food means to us’: Community kitchen benefits from $300,000 gift

Christmas came early for Nuu-chah-nulth’s future Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Centre in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations territory after Santa FCL (Federated Co-operatives Limited) and Ucluelet Co-op gifted a generous joint donation of $300,000 to support the establishment of the Co-op Community Teaching Kitchen within the Centre.

Clayoquot Biosphere Trust (CBT) Executive Director Rebecca Hurwitz says the Co-op Community Teaching Kitchen will facilitate the sharing of traditional Indigenous knowledge like food preservation as well as open the door for local culinary training opportunities.

“Folks will be able to get their certification to work in the local food industry. North Island College has been really active in our kitchen design group and is a big supporter of the Biosphere Centre, with the idea that they will be able to bring more culinary training opportunities to the west coast,” said Hurwitz.

Centrally located at 301 Olsen Road in Tofino within the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region, the $15.3 million “all-in” Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Centre project currently has development permits in the pipe with the District of Tofino. According to Hurwitz, the hope is to put shovels in the ground come early spring 2025. Design plans for the Co-op Community Teaching Kitchen include six workstations, each with the capacity to fit two to three people.

“The kitchen will be the heart of the Biosphere Centre,” said Hurwitz. “It’s where we work together. It’s feeding our bodies and our minds. When you work alongside someone, there is a lot of sharing of what food means to us, our histories with food, what’s special and what tastes good to you.”

Mike Bruch, general manager of Ucluelet Co-op, agrees.

“The Co-op Community Kitchen will be a tremendous community space where our friends and neighbours can come together, learn and grow,” said Bruch in a CBT press release.

“This is a unique opportunity for Co-op to support a special project in a diverse region of Western Canada,” Heather Ryan, CEO of FCL, went on to note. “This project represents an important commitment to Indigenous Peoples in the region and recognizes our continued and steadfast support of truth and reconciliation.”

Michelle Hall, CBT’s donor relations and Biosphere Centre campaign lead, expressed her gratitude towards FCL and Ucluelet Co-op for the massive cheque.

“This incredible partnership is the result of years of relationship-building, initially guided by the support of former Ucluelet Co-op manager Laurie Gehrke,” said Hall via email. “Through the Co-op Community Spaces grant process, we were introduced to Carmen Ironstar, FCL’s manager of Indigenous relations, who championed the project and recommended FCL’s support.”

“This partnership showcases the power of local businesses coming together to create a space that will connect, inspire and strengthen communities for generations to come,” Hall continued.

Fostering sustainable food systems and the passing on of traditional knowledge to local youth, the community and/or tourists are cornerstones of the space, Hurwitz re-iterates.

“I make a lot of jam at home, but I am really looking forward to canning salmon. I’m looking forward to learning to do that,” said Hurwitz.

Local food producers could also come in and create their own products for the market, notes Hurwitz, and youth cooking skills and nutrition education is another opportunity.

The CBT is currently looking for a Hesquiaht First Nation member to take a seat on the Board of Directors. Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ’s board spot is posted too.

“You would help guide activities and the mission of the CBT. There are a couple meetings per year, and we support for travel. You have to be a member of the nation and you have to be appointed by the nation,” said Hurwitz, adding that if anyone is interested in the role to contact their chief and council.

CBT aims to open the centre at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.