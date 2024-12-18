‘A season of growth and development’: Phil Mack reflects on first year coaching national rugby team

Another season with the men’s national rugby team is now in the books for Phil Mack.

But the 2024 campaign was different than previous ones for Mack, a member of Toquaht Nation.

That’s because this was the first year that Mack, a former national team player, had served as a coach with the Canadian men’s squad.

As a player Mack had earned 59 caps, representing Canada in international games between 2009 and 2019.

He also appeared in 52 international contests with the Canadian men’s sevens team.

During his playing days, Mack’s highlights included representing the country at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cup, held in England and Japan, respectively.

He also participated in a pair of Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments, in 2009 and 2013. And he was on the gold-medal winning Canadian sevens teams at both the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Games.

Mack was hired by Rugby Canada as the attack coach for its national men’s team this past January.

“I would assess this year’s season as a season of growth and development,” Mack said of the club’s efforts during the past 12 months. “We had the intention to look towards to further and bring in a lot of younger players who will be with us for when we qualify for the (Rugby World Cup in 2027).”

Mack has found that his long career in international play brings wisdom to the national squad.

“Being an ex-player is helpful in the sense you can fully empathize what the players in the locker room are going through,” he said. “I find it useful when connecting with the players or trying to push them to improve.”

Besides his national team duties as a player, Mack had also competed in the pro ranks.

He joined the Seattle Seawolves, members of Major League Rugby (MLR), in 2017.

The Seawolves won back-to-back MLR championships in 2018 and ’19, while Mack was a player/coach with the franchise.

In 2020 Mack was hired by Rugby Canada as an assistant coach for its development academy called Pacific Pride.

He is still involved with Pacific Pride now. And he was performing double duties this year – serving as the national team attack coach while also being the technical lead for Pacific Pride.

“We are just finishing up our season so we will be looking to review the half and start planning for August,” Mack said of his Pacific Pride responsibilities.

Mack was also thrilled he was able to have a role with the national team in 2024.

“Being the first year with the national team, I would consider the entire year a highlight,” he said. “It has always been a goal of mine to coach at the highest level and am delighted to be doing that. There is a lot to learn and lots of room to develop as a coach when dealing with such high-stakes competitions.”

Canada’s season came to an end in Romania on Nov. 16. The host Romanians defeated Canada 35-27 in a test match.

Mack was asked for his thoughts on being the first Indigenous coach on a Rugby Canada national squad.

“I have never thought of it truthfully,” he said. “I know I am extremely proud of my heritage and hope that others will continue to push hard and follow whatever dreams they may have.”

As for his future dreams with the national squad, there is one main goal.

“The ultimate goal would be to qualify for the (2027 Rugby World Cup) in Australia,” he said.