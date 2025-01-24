Safety improvements coming to tourist mecca of Cathedral Grove

Drivers travelling along Highway 4 through MacMillan Provincial Park and Cathedral Grove can expect minor delays over two nights, on Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27 as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit installs concrete barriers along the shoulders.

Single-lane-alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. both nights, and drivers should allow extra time to account for possible delays.

“Approximately 200 metres of concrete barriers will be placed on each side of the highway shoulder through the existing no parking areas of Cathedral Grove to reduce ongoing safety challenges faced by drivers and pedestrians when vehicles are illegally parked along the highway during heavy tourist seasons,” reads a Jan. 24 traffic advisory from the ministry. “The roadside barricades will make it safer for pedestrians and help ensure that vehicles are parked in safe, designated parking areas.”

Just 16 kilometres east of Port Alberni, Cathedral Grove is home to some of the oldest and tallest trees in Canada, and draws over 500,000 visitors annually, according to Alberni Valley Tourism.

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jolleen Dick says the new concrete barriers, plus the traffic calming devices that were recently installed in the median to prevent people from turning left, might not align with peoples’ preferences.

“Concrete barriers are going to continue to decrease the parking. I’m not too sure if this will dissuade visitors from parking or if it’s just going to make it more dangerous because we can’t really control human behaviour,” said Dick.

“I hope it does (make it safer). We have to hope that people use common sense and plan a visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon, you know make it a planned trip, not just go when the highest volume of people are there,” she continued.

In addition to advocating for safety improvements along Highway 4, Dick says the Alberni Valley Chamber is also pushing the ministry to find an alternative route to decrease congestion at Cathedral Grove, but also to ensure that goods and services can flow in and out of the region in case of emergency.

“We need that capital infrastructure investment that will relieve some of that pressure that goes through Highway 4. An alternative route is still a priority for the Chamber and our community, to make sure that we have two access points,” said Dick.

“There are options,” she said, noting the Comox Lake connector and the Cameron Bluffs wildfire detour route that took drivers towards Bamfield and Lake Cowichan. “I’ve heard - it’s just not viable though - that another route through the backroads through Horne Lake.”

Updates regarding the feasibility of an alternative route will be discussed during an upcoming February meeting the Alberni Chamber set with the Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry reminded drivers to observe all signs and traffic-management personnel in the area and drive with caution in active construction zones.

“With proper permits and advance notice, over-width vehicles will be able to move through this section of the corridor during construction,” notes the ministry.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/