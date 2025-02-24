Grade 9 ADSS student wins First Nation Health Authority art contest

Rose-Mary Dupperon, a Hesquiaht First Nation member and Grade 9 student at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS), is the recent winner of an art contest put on by the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). Her artwork will be featured as part of a new FNHA resource called the “Harm Reduction Conversation Toolkit.”

In December, the FNHA posted via their website, “The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) is seeking talented First Nations youth artists to create a powerful and meaningful icon for our new Harm Reduction Conversation Toolkit.”This initiative aims to provide information and resources on substance use prevention, harm reduction, safety and advice on how to have supportive conversations. The contest was open to all First Nations artists up to 29 years old across the country, with submissions accepted until December 31, 2024.

Rose-Mary submitted four pieces of art relating to the four chapters of the toolkit, which are titled “Promoting Healthy Communities,” “Harm Reduction,” “Having a Conversation about Substance Use,” and “Making Changes to your Relationship with Substance Use.” All four of her submissions were selected by the FNHA, says the family.

Rose-Mary says the inspiration of her interest in the art contest came from a place of personal experience.

“I have seen people I know struggle,” she said. “I generally think harm reduction should be talked about more.”

An avid artist for as long as she can remember, Rose-Mary attributed her grandmother as someone who has supported and encouraged her love of art.

“My grandma has always done art with me,” she said. “We’ve always done crafts like dream catchers and drawing together.”

Ann Ostwald, an art teacher at ADSS, originally learned about the FNHA contest for Indigenous youth. She printed off the information and presented the idea to the Indigenous students in her art classes.

“When Rose-Mary first heard about it, she said she was interested but was going to talk with her grandma about it,” said Ostwald. “Then, she went ahead with it. She would sometimes work on it in class, but mostly she did it at home. I teach art from the view of doing it as a way of living, not just in the class. That way they enjoy it more than feeling it’s something they’re forced into doing.”

Ostwald shared that Rose-Mary has also designed a “Spirit Wolf” art piece for the local dog park in Port Alberni.

“She’s just incredible,” Ostwald boasted.

Rose-Mary will receive $500 from the FNHA for each of her four winning submissions. Daisy Lucas, Rose-Mary’s mother, spoke of the pride that their family and the community feels towards Rose-Mary’s achievement.

“We as a big family will be doing a celebratory lunch for her. We are renting a hall and inviting the family and Rose-Mary’s best friends to come sit with her and enjoy this moment with her. I am very proud of my daughter,” Daisy said.

A media contact for the FNHA says they will formally announce the contest winners soon. As for her winnings, Rose-Mary says she’s saving it for a summer vacation trip with her friends.