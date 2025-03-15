Potlatch honours Jazmine and Johnson Charleson

Hundreds filled the Alberni Athletic hall on Saturday, March 15 for a potlatch held in honour of two members of the Charleson family who left their loved ones too soon.

The ƛaaktuła tłak tuu łath filled the large hall in Port Alberni with song and dance, as pictures were finally brought out of Jazmine and Johnson Charleson after their passings a few years ago. With Nuu-chah-nulth-aht in attendance from across the West Coast, hours of cultural performances included new songs composed in recognition of ovarian cancer and the opioid crisis.

More to come…