Most house fires start in the kitchen, and are preventable, says deputy chief

On the first day of the DAC (Disability Access Committee) Health Ability Fair started with a talk led by Deputy Fire Chief Travis Cross on the prevention of fires in your home and tips for creating a safety plan.

On Oct. 22 Cross expressed the honor the Port Alberni Fire Department holds in its service to the community and began the discussion by asking those in attendance who had personally experienced a fire in the home. With many in the crowd raising their hands the tips and tricks for prevention began.

Fires in the home are most common in the kitchen and are preventable. Cross reiterated “that it is always better to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to fire safety”. Small steps include using timers when cooking, keeping the area around the stove or hot surface free of flammable sources, and never leaving your cooking unattended. It’s the little steps that could make a big difference.

In the aftermath of a kitchen fire on May 14 at the home of Frank Pollard and Gloria Fred on Wattys Road, the Port Alberni Fire Department visited homes throughout the summer on the Tseshaht and Hupacasath reserves, checking that smoke alarms were properly functioning and installing new alarms as needed. This program focused on recognizing the improper placement and function of installed smoke alarms.

“All the new alarms were supplied to the PAFD from the Office of the Fire Commissioner of BC,” said PAFD Chief Mike Owens.

Function and location are both key to ensuring your smoke alarms are going to be helpful in a home fire. You can reduce your family’s risk of fire-related injury or death by installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, the hallway outside of the bedrooms and on each level of your home, including the basement. The fire department advises to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when installing, testing monthly and cleaning your alarms. It is advised that keeping batteries in good working condition and replacing any alarm older than 10 years are all critical factors in ensuring your smoke alarms work for you. Replacing the batteries twice a year was a tip from Cross, making it a routine for a task that is easily forgotten by many.

With the cooler temperatures and holiday season approaching, it is important to maintain a safe space around all heaters and have all extension cords and holiday decorations in a safe working order. Candles should never be left unattended and there are many flameless options available to decrease the fire risk.

As a final note Cross explained the importance of making an escape plan, having a designated muster point and practicing it with your children and others in the home. In the event of a fire, remember to stay below the smoke, and close the doors behind you as you make your way outside. This helps limit the spread of damage from fire, smoke and soot, said Cross.

For those interested in having fire alarms assessed or installed please call the Port Alberni Fire Department non-emergency line, 250-724-1351, to request the service.

“We’ll actually install it with our firefighters, and it’s all free of charge,” said Owens. “We’re happy to be out there engaging with the community and making the homes safe.”