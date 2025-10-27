Tla-o-qui-aht carver awarded Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Maritime Achievement

Tla-o-qui-aht carver Joe Martin was awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Maritime Achievement last week, which he accepts on behalf of his ancestors.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Maritime Achievement recognizes individuals and organizations along B.C.’s coast and inland waterways who have made noteworthy contributions to the province’s maritime interests. This includes the areas of science, technology, business, maritime skills, nautical heritage, culture, art and academic endeavours.

The scope of the award also recognizes Indigenous and traditional practices, environmental stewardship and ensures diversity in nominees, recipients and award administration.

Martin was recognized for his long-standing commitment to traditional Nuu-chah-nulth carvings, mentorship and cultural and forest protection.

“I’m happy that I received [the award] but I do receive it on behalf of my ancestors…art has been one of the most important aspects of humanity and the world over,” Martin said. “It’s not just one group of people, it’s everywhere. My ancestors were no different. They did really amazing things and it is from them that I learned [to carve], so I accept it on their behalf.”

Martin learnt to carve from his father and grandfather, an education that began with cedar dugout canoes (chaputs). He has since created many totem poles that have been shipped around the world. Most recently, Martin’s work can been seen at the Best Western Tin Wis Resort in Tofino where a 23-foot totem pole stands symbolizing teachings of natural law. He guided the creation of this project, which was carved by Gordon Dick and Kelly Robinson.

As a life-long Tofino resident, Martin was the only one of his siblings not to go to residential school. He said his father gave him no choice but to learn to carve.

“He was a hunter, fisherman, trapper and canoe builder and when he was going to do any of these things, he would say ‘get ready, we’re going,’ not ‘do you wanna come?’, it was not like that,” Martin said. “I had no choice.”

When he completed his first canoe, Martin said his father put his hand on his shoulder and said “Son, now you don’t need to depend on anybody for anything.”

After years of carving, Martin stays inspired to make art by the teachings of his ancestors, which he aims to pass on to the younger generation.

“I try to teach whoever wants to learn, because in our communities we do have a lot of social issues that are derived from the residential school syndrome,” Martin said. “We still have people dying from drug overdoses …it’s ugly, it’s really horrible.”

Martin said there is not a large number of young people wanting to learn to carve, but he has seen a promising few.

After many years working as a logger, Martin saw how much waste occurred in that industry. Now he continues to practice, and teach, ancient protocols when it comes to cutting down trees.

“Our people were only allowed to cut trees in the fall or wintertime because of the respect we had for all those birds that may be nesting there,” Martin said. “That’s what I still like to do.”

Currently, Martin is working on two welcome figures, a male and female, that will stay in Tofino.

“I’m waiting for the river to go down and there is a tree that is standing there… I’ve visited it several times and I’ve been down there many, many times,” Martin said. “It’s one of those things…you don’t take it lightly, you give thanks to the creator for having these things.”

Recipients were chosen for the Lieutenant Governor’s award by members of the Government House Foundation, Maritime Museum of BC, representatives from the broader community and professional mariners.

“British Columbia is a province proudly defined by its beautiful coastline and waterways,” said the honourable Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor or B.C., in a press release. “As Lieutenant Governor, I am delighted to support this important recognition of those whose work has touched and been touched by all things maritime. From ship building to life saving to capturing the incredible grandeur of coastal British Columbia through art or history, there are myriad of reasons to nominate an individual for the award for Maritime Achievement.”