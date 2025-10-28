Citaapi Mahtii apartments bring cultural amenities to Port Alberni's housing shortage

Citaapi Mahtii, Ahousaht First Nations’ new apartment building, celebrated its grand opening on Friday, October 17, with tours of the facility and acknowledgment to partners.

Citaapi Mahtii, located at 4210 Cedarwood Street in Port Alberni, is an apartment building that delivers 35 new housing units to singles and families in the Alberni Valley. The four-storey building offers a range of living unit sizes from studio apartments all the way to four-bedrooms for larger families. It includes a community space for gatherings.

Because it is an Ahousaht-led project, a bulk of the units will be rented to members of the First Nation, but some units are set aside for other First Nations.

At the grand opening people were invited inside the building into a gathering space that is designed to allow tenants and Ahousaht leadership a place to conduct meetings, have celebrations or practice culture. Phillip Guy Louie noted that the building was designed with a community space because, “this place is for community.”

And when the doors opened on Oct. 17, not only invited guests, dignitaries and media showed up, but also neighbours living nearby, saying they wanted to have a look inside.

The building property is fully landscaped with a lawn and native plants like salal and ferns. Ahousaht artist, teacher and Ha’wilth Uukwaqum (James Swan) delivered two carved poles that he had been commissioned to make for the new building.

Greg Louie, Citaapi Mahtii’s chairman and manager of the construction project, pointed out a plaque at the main entrance. It is an Indigenous-style painting showing a mountain. Made by Ahousaht artist Wally Thomas, Louie said the painting depicted Citaapi mountain, also know as Catface Mountain, in Ahousaht territory.

There are many stories about the importance of Citaapi Mountain to Ahousahts, like the fact that it can be seen from far offshore and was used as a landmark for people returning home from fishing. And so, it was decided that Citaapi would be a suitable name for the new apartment building, a home-away-from-home for Ahousaht members.

Louie said there’s about 500 Ahousahts living in Port Alberni. Louie formerly served as chief councillor of the First Nation, and back when he was elected Louie heard from members in Port Alberni ask chief and council for help with housing in the city.

Shortly afterward, he said BC Housing made an announcement about First Nations housing opportunities and that is when Ahousaht leadership began connecting with partners to make the dream a reality.

BC Housing, a supporter of the project, said the new building provides individuals, seniors, families and intergenerational households with safe, culturally supportive homes, in a space designed to strengthen community, belonging and cultural connections.

Calling it a great accomplishment, Hupacasath member Rod Sayers recalled past Ahousaht and Nuu-chah-nulth leader Nelson Keitlah’s words.

“An accomplishment of one Nuu-chah-nulth-aht is an accomplishment for all Nuu-chah-nulth,” he shared.

Ken Watts also acknowledged Ahousaht leadership saying they followed proper protocol, coming to Tseshaht to ask permission to build in their territory. Calling it an important and sacred protocol, at that initial meeting Watts said Ahousaht made commitments, “and follow through is important,” he added.

“What I love about Ahousaht is they look after their people no matter where they are,” said Watts.

With that said, Watts said his nation took Ahousaht’s lead and is working on their own urban housing project in Port Alberni.

Ahousaht Councillor Phillip Guy Louie noted that the City of Port Alberni also made a valuable contribution to the success of the project. He thanked Mayor Sharie Minions for the donation of municipal land. The site, a city-owned property, once housed a long-closed school and daycare.

“Many parts came together,” said Louie.

NTC Vice-President Les Doiron said he and many other Nuu-chah-nulth leaders are part of the Aboriginal Coalition to end Homelessness. He congratulated Ahousaht and their partners for delivering on such a much-needed project.

“This is a great story and a great day,” said MP Gord Johns. “We know Indigenous people are disproportionately impacted by homelessness.”

Mayor Minions said it was in 2017 that the city, along with Tseshaht, Hupacasath and the Port Alberni Friendship Center, came together and created the Reconciliation Committee to build better relationships from the city’s perspective.

“This land is now used to improve the lives of community members,” she said.

Ahousaht artist, Ha’wilth and teacher, James Swan, ʔuu-kwa-qum, delivered two carved poles which will be installed at the new building. He told Ha-Shilth-Sa that the poles were commissioned on behalf of Ahousaht Ha’wiih. One pole features a raven, and the other, a thunderbird.

To enquire about housing, visit the Citaapi Mahtii website at https://citaapi.ca/

Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society Manager Jude Newman is already accepting housing applications. She can be reached by phone at 250-206-4210 or by email at jude@citappimahtii.com