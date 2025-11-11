Nuu-chah-nulth veterans honoured at Tofino Arts Council exhibit

A new community art gallery space dubbed the Hallway Gallery was warmed on Nov. 6 with traditional songs, a shared meal and stories of fallen soldiers as Tofino Arts Council (TAC) celebrated the opening of their first exhibit, ‘Remembering Nuu-chah-nulth Veterans’.

Located below the Tofino Legion, the Hallway Gallery exhibit features a memory wall of Nuu-chah-nulth war veterans and a display of 25 beaded poppies to honour the Nuu-chah-nulth soldiers who have fought for Canada and the United States in wars.

“It was important to me that the first exhibit be about recognizing where we are - more than just a land acknowledgement through words, it’s putting it into action,” said TAC Executive Director Carly Butler.

Until 1951 an Aboriginal vet wasn’t allowed to share a toast honouring lost comrades in a Royal Canadian Legion, according to Veterans Affairs. At the National War Memorial in Ottawa Indigenous veterans and their families weren’t permitted to lay wreathes or have their own guards until the mid 1990s.

“So you came back from World War II and you couldn’t even be with everyone and all your comrades,” Butler said.

“I learned so much. I really did. If people have memories, they can write them down and hopefully by the end of the exhibition we will have a wall of stories and memories and names that people have added,” she said.

Grace George and Darlene Frank sourced all the historical photos for the inaugural Hallway Gallery exhibit. The collection includes Nuu-chah-nulth war veterans from the First World War, the Second World War and Vietnam.

“I’m really happy that it’s up there,” said George during the opening celebration.

Her father, the late Chief Earl Maquinna George, left Ahousaht when he was 16 to enlist in the Canadian Army.

“He got to Vancouver, he enlisted, he got trained and of all things, my dad was in the Scottish Regiment. So guess what he was wearing? A kilt!” she said as the room stirred with laughter.

“He just got as far as Halifax. They didn’t send him over because he was too young. He was starting to board the boat to England and he got stopped,” George shared. “But because he was trained and ready to fight, they gave him veteran status.”

Nuu-chah-nulth artist Elizabeth George leads a weekly Thursday beading group in the new art hub beside the Hallway Gallery. Her mom Annie, who taught Elizabeth how to bead, brings food for the whole group too.

With the guidance of Tla-o-qui-aht elder Levi Martin, the space was named ʔuušmaʕukʔas Arts & Commerce Hub, which translates to ‘the place of creative people’ and is pronounced: ‘oosh-mah-uhk-ahs’.

Elizabeth and six of her beading groupies created 25 poppies in a day.

“We had a time crunch,” said Elizabeth, noting that she loves the new art space.

“We get some tourists coming in,” she said. “We made an Orange Shirt with them and explained what they were all about.”

TAC hopes to honour the Nuu-chah-nulth Veterans each year with the photo exhibit and beaded poppies display.

“This is the beginning of the conversation,” said Butler.

‘Remembering Nuu-chah-nulth Veterans’ is running until at least the end of the month.

Nuu-chah-nulth Veterans

With assistance from Grace George, Darlene Frank and the Ucluelet Secondary School, the Ha-Shilth-Sa has compiled the following list of Nuu-chah-nulth war veterans:

Douglas David, Tla-o-qui-aht – Served 24 years in the US Navy; Vietnam War Veteran and decorated sailor

James Swan, Ahousaht

Jack (John) Watts, Tseshaht

Frank Williams, Checklesaht/Ahousaht – World War II; Canadian Army

Tim Paul Sr., Hesquiaht – World War II; Canadian Army

Earl Maquinna George, Ahousaht – World War II; Canadian Army; former Ahousaht Chief councillor

Edward Clutesi, Tseshaht – World War II; Canadian Army

Ramona Gus, Tseshaht

Phillip Louie Sr, Ahousaht – World War II

John Jacobson, Ahousaht – World War II; Canadian Army (Infantry)

George Clutesi Jr, Tseshaht

Tom Gus, Tseshaht

Fred Gus, Tseshaht

Danny Gus, Tseshaht

Angus Campbell Sr., Ahousaht – World War I & II; Canadian Infantry (BC Regiment),

Thomas Jones, Nuu-chah-nulth

M. Amos, Hesquiaht

J. George, Hesquiaht

Andrew Webster Sr., Ahousaht

Francis Harry Charlie, Tla-o-qui-aht – World War II; Royal Canadian Army

Luke Mahone, Ditidaht

George Hamilton, Hupacasath

Theodore George, Ahousaht

Victoria Nancy Joe-Mack, Toquaht

Henry Vincent Thomas, Tseshaht,

Jerid Clutesi, Tseshaht

Lorraine Mundy, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ

Benedict David, Nuu-chah-nulth – Vietnam War

Victoria Nancy Mack, Toquaht

Sam Johnson, Mowachaht

If you know of a Nuu-chah-nulth war veteran who is not included in this list, please contact Ha-Shilth-Sa at 250-724-5757.