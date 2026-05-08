Art piece unveiled at West Coast General recognizes emergency department expansion

A new art installation, designed by Tseshaht master carver, Gordon Dick, has been mounted on the exterior wall of West Coast General Hospital (WCGH) to recognize the expansion of the emergency department.

The art piece and a plaque recognize the Coulson and Campbell families, who donated $500,000 respectively to the expanded emergency department project.

Dick said he created the lone wolf design because of the animal’s connection to endurance and the personal journey of healing. The art piece and plaque were installed across from the helicopter pad, in full view for people arriving at the hospital or travelling along the highway.

“I hope that when people see this piece, it will offer them comfort and strength on their healing path,” Dick said.

Dick said in Nuu-chah-nulth culture, the wolf represents family and community.

On the left side of the art piece the design includes rain falling onto a cedar tree. The rain represents the sacred life-giving power of water, essential to First Nation health and culture. The cedar tree honours its traditional use in medicine, shelter and ceremony. Underneath the cedar tree is a fern, which represents healing and the intergenerational knowledge of natural remedies.

Each element of the art piece reflects Dick’s cultural teaching and personal experiences, offering comfort and strength to those on their healing paths.

The new emergency department, which opened in November 2023, was expanded by 2,626 square feet. Updates include three new patient exam beds, additional space for patients awaiting tests and results, the addition of a secure seclusion room for patients in need of emergency mental health care, improvements to the triage and admitting area, increased clinical space and a dedicated entrance for ambulances.

In addition, a larger waiting area and treatment rooms that can accommodate larger family groups were designed based on feedback provided by local Indigenous partners.

The expansion cost $6.95 million, which was shared between the provincial government ($2.55 million), WCGH Foundation ($2.40 million), the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Hospital District ($1.70 million) and Island Health ($0.30 million).

The artwork was paid for out of the overall emergency department project’s budget, which also included the two $500,000 donations from the Coulson and Campbell families.

“West Coast General Hospital has long been a beacon of care and support for people in the community,” said Wayne Coulson in a press release. “Our family was in the fortunate position to offer some financial assistance to the hospital, and it was our pleasure to do so.”

Josie Osborne, B.C. minister of health, said the lone wolf’s symbolism of healing and endurance can offer quiet strength to those on their own healing journeys.

“This beautiful installation helps create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone in the community can feel a sense of comfort and belonging when they arrive for care,” Osborne said in a press release.