New totem pole at RCMP detachment sets standard for ‘respect, trust and accountability’

A totem pole that now stands by the Nootka Sound RCMP detachment is “a visual reminder” of the trusting connection between the region’s First Nations people and the police, says the piece’s carver.

On May 13 Mowachaht/Muchalaht members pulled away a covering to unveil the totem pole, which was carved by Sanford Williams, one of the First Nation’s most renowned artists. Depicting a bear, wolf and five humans, the pole was made from a log found at Yuquot, the ancestral home of the Mowachaht where Williams spends part of the year working from a carving shed.

At the unveiling Williams’ relative John Amos read a speech from the carver, who was not able to attend the event. Within the pole the wolf symbolizes teamwork, community protection, intelligence, communication and loyalty, while the bear represents physical protection, courage and skillfulness.

“Together, the bear and wolf are housed together to give a greater sense of protection that include physical and personal strength,” explained Williams in his speech. “Showing the humans being close to each animal gives a sense of having trust and confidence while in their presence, and embracing them as part of their community.”

The need to maintain a sense of trust between the police and the region’s First Nations community was a common theme during the unveiling event, as the RCMP works to find “more inclusive approaches to policing and community safety,” said Supt. Bruce Singer, the RCMP’s Island District commander.

“I believe that reconciliation requires more than words,” he said. “It requires listening, learning, accountability, and sustained effort and action from leadership at every level of our organization.”

Sgt. Greg Young, the Nootka Sound Detachment commander, added that the presence of the totem pole “sets an expectation of how we must approach our work here: with respect, trust and accountability.”

For the Nootka Sound region that the detachment serves, this is moving beyond a historic relationship in Canada that has been marked by the overrepresentation of First Nations people in the justice system. According to 2018 numbers from the Department of Justice Canada, Indigenous people composed 28 per cent of those incarcerated in federal institutions, despite being just 4.1 per cent of the Canadian population. The 2017 stats regarding adolescent Indigenous youth were even higher, who made up 46 per cent of those admitted to the corrections system.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, touched on this while she spoke at the totem pole unveiling in Gold River.

“As we all know, the relationship between the RCMP and our people is not always easy – it’s still not easy. I know that we have a lot to work out together,” she said. “I’m so thankful when I see relationships like this, because there’s other parts of the country where things can be very hostile sometimes, as we try to find a way to build a country that should be more progressive, more forward looking and more inclusive with everybody, including First Nations people.”

Brian Lucas recalls positive connections with the local RCMP when he grew up on the Mowachaht/Muchalaht’s former on-reserve settlement south of Gold River.

“I remember members of the RCMP used to come play volleyball with us, back in the early ‘80s down in the old Ahaminaquus gymnasium. It was always amazing to see them come and take part,” said the 50-year-old. “When we moved up to Tsaxana back in 1996 we used to have three officers come up every time we played hockey…It was all fun and games because we got along.”

Mowachaht/Muchalaht Ha’wiih Jerry Jack formerly served in the RCMP, and admitted that he “was thankful to the creator” every night that he safely made it home.

“It’s really monumental how much respect the RCMP is showing to our people and our territory,” said Jack as he stood before the totem pole.

“This totem is just as much for our people as it is for the RCMP,” noted Sanford Williams in his speech. “A piece of us is here and always will be. Let this be a visual reminder of our connection.”

The pole now stands before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s new detachment at 495 Maquinna Crescent in Gold River. It opened in October 2024, replacing the RCMP’s 50-year-old former home. The Nootka Sound RCMP serves the communities of Gold River, Tahsis, Tsaxana, Yuquot and other parts of Nootka Sound.