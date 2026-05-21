Women’s empowerment takes centre stage at upcoming Tseshaht conference

A weekend dedicated to healing, self-care, culture, and connection is coming to the Tseshaht First Nation this week as organizers prepare to welcome women from across the region to a three-day empowerment conference focused on wellness in all forms.

The Giving Voices Tseshaht Women’s Empowerment Conference begins Friday, May 22, and runs through Sunday, May 24 at the Maht Mahs gym, bringing together keynote speakers, cultural teachings, wellness workshops, and self-care activities designed to uplift and support women in the community.

The conference was created through a “Giving Voices” grant and grew out of conversations about wanting more opportunities specifically for women within the community, said organizer Gail Gus.

“The idea for the women’s empowerment conference started off with the Giving Voices grant, and with people wanting something for women in our community,” Gus explained.

While the event will include important conversations around healing and personal growth, Gus said the overall vision is centered in joy, wellness, and reminding women they deserve care and happiness.

“What I want to address is wellness,” she said. “To show we are allowed to take care of ourselves. We don’t need permission to laugh and play. Not everything is about our trauma, we should have fun, too.”

For Gus, this empowerment means helping women recognize their own value and creating space where they feel supported, heard, and celebrated.

“I want women to know what they’re worth,” she said.

The conference reflects a broader shift happening in many Indigenous communities, where wellness initiatives are increasingly moving beyond trauma recovery, with more of a focus on prevention, connection, cultural revitalization, and reclaiming joy.

Throughout the weekend, participants will have access to a wide range of programming aimed at supporting mental, emotional, spiritual and physical wellness. Talks and workshops will cover subjects including boundaries, surviving and thriving, postpartum wellness, breathwork, traditional medicines and plants.

The event will also feature traditional brushings and cultural presentations, along with opportunities for participants to relax and connect with one another.

Several notable speakers are scheduled to attend, including Dr. Charlotte Coté and Ashley Callingbull.

Alongside the workshops and speakers, organizers have intentionally included lighter and community-focused activities to create an atmosphere centered on care and enjoyment.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks will be provided throughout the weekend, and attendees can browse offerings from several local vendors. A mini fashion show featuring traditional cedar regalia is also in the works.

“I just want it to be pretty, and fancy,” noted Gus. “There will be black and gold décor, fun drink stations with hibiscus and blueberry drinks. It’s going to be nice.”

The final day of the conference will lean heavily into self-care and wellness activities. Participants will be able to access tarot card readings, massages, haircuts, nail painting and other relaxing services.

Gus said making the conference financially accessible was important from the beginning.

“We wanted it to be free,” she said.

Registration initially opened only to Tseshaht members, but organizers have since expanded participation to include anyone affiliated with Tseshaht in any way.

The response so far has been positive, with only about 25 spots remaining as of Wednesday.

The conference comes at a time when many women, particularly Indigenous women, continue to navigate significant challenges including burnout, intergenerational trauma, caregiving pressures, violence, mental health struggles and barriers to accessing wellness supports. Organizers hope the event offers a space where women can recharge, reconnect and feel supported by community.

Rather than focusing solely on hardship, Gus said the conference is about balance, recognizing trauma while also creating room for laughter, celebration, and healing.

While anyone is welcome, registration is necessary, said Gus. Registration information can be found through the Tseshaht First Nation website.