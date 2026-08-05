Nuu-chah-nulth’s 2026 Tlu-piich Games get underway with canoe races

Dozens of Nuu-chah-nulth athletes raced canoes across tiipis (Canal Beach) at John Douglas Park in the sweltering Alberni Valley peak summer sun, as the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) officially opened the 2026 Tlu-piich Games on Aug. 5.

Wearing a bright fluorescent green Tlu-piich Games T-shirt, rookie coordinator Brevin Charleson joked that he took the “heat” from a sticky 28C day and the “heat” from all the participants with ease.

“I just sweat it off. The people and the heat. Just go with the flow and things work out,” said Charleson.

“Day One was awesome. It went exactly how we wanted it to go. We were out here in the park on the beach by the water, so a lot of people were able to cool off. We saw some canoes flip, but I’m sure that was welcome,” he said.

Tlu-piich (meaning summer) Games is a four-day gathering that brings communities together for friendly sports competition, culture and fun times. Events include canoe races, beach volleyball, softball, 3-on-3 basketball, ball hockey and track and field.

This August marks the 41st instalment of the annual gathering of Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations – or some might say the 40th – as last year the multi-day sporting and culture event was shut down halfway through due to wildfire smoke.

Tseshaht and Hupacasath athletes welcomed participants to their territories.

Hupacasath Councillor Serena Mayer said she was looking forward to seeing younger generations racing together alongside their parents and grandparents.

“We wish everyone a healthy, safe and fun games. We’re so excited to see all the families and communities here to race hard and compete with fierce and fun competition,” said Mayer.

NTC President Cloy-e-iis (Judith Sayers) thanked everybody for joining.

“This has been going on for years and years and years. I raised my children in the games and they’re raising their children in the games; it’s because Nuu-chah-nulth have always been great athletes,” said Cloy-e-iis.

“We’ve heard stories of people running from village to village and asking to come to potlatches. Being in physical fitness was always really important. It’s great to see people continuing on the tradition,” she said.

Perched under the shade of a small tree, Tseshaht First Nation member Caledonia Glendale beamed with pride as she cheered for her kids Caledonia and Jessica in the canoe race.

“They’ve only been in a canoe three times, total. This is their first official race. It was exciting. I’ve always been working, so I’ve never had a chance to see the canoe races. This is the first time I’ve seen the canoes on the water on my homeland. It’s great,” said Glendale.

Snuneymuxw First Nation siblings Tristan Stewart and Mikiala Morgan, who are linked to Nuu-chah-nulth Nation members by marriage, showed how practice pays. Tristan had the fastest time in the 100-metre single person canoe race (he was even faster than the doubles) and Mikiala also smashed her race. They both have pulled in the Coast Salish war canoe.

“It’s just nice to be on the water and to have everyone out here watching. I’m happy everyone is out here showing support,” said Tristan.

“I’m really glad we came,” said Mikiala.

Tseshaht member Lilly Charles, 8, went out in the canoe for her very first-time.

“It was fantastic. It was a bit hard to paddle, but then I got the hang of it,” she said.

Nolan Nookemus, 16, from Huu-ay-aht First Nations breezed by his competition in the 100-metre canoe race. After the win, he said he wants to do a canoe journey.