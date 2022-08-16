Event Date
NETP Job Club is hosting an open house BBQ
Stop by to learn about NETP services, meet our team, enjoy a meal together.
There will be activities to participate in. Including some icebreakers, grounding and mental health, guess the NETP staff member, tips on creating your plan to achieve your goals and more!
Door prizes! Door prizes! Door prizes!
NETP office
4090 8th avenue
Next to Service BC,
8th and Wallace
250-723-1331
Facebook: fb.com/nuuchahnulth.employment
We can help you set and achieve your career goals. We will work together on your advancements big or small.