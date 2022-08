Esther Thomas & Charles Doiron Sr along with daughter-in-law Billie Hayes, daughter Shae Doiron and grandsons Brooklyn Doiron, Brady Doiron and Kayden Doiron and family invite you to the thlaaktuuthla (memorial Potlatch) for their late son Charles Leslie Alexander Doiron (Chaz)to be held on February 17th, 2023 at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Roger Street, Port Alberni, B.C.