NTC office closure

We received confirmation from Tseshaht First Nation that they will begin the important work of the Ground Penetrating Radar in the area of the former Alberni Indian Residential School site. This is where NTC main administration is situated. The Ground Penetrating Radar will happen September 19 through September 23, 2022, for the full days.

The NTC Executive have the utmost respect for this important work and have decided to close the NTC office, for the duration of September 19-23, 2022. The office will re-open on September 26, 2022, at the normal office hours.

Thank you for your understanding and respect.

NTC Executive.