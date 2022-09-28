MMIWG Session - Tofino

At Tin Wis, Tofino, BC

We are requesting Family and Friends impacted by Nuu-chah-nulth MMIWG2+ To join us in a Tofino in-person session

We are hosting an in-person session to have a conversation between those left behind, and the BC Family Information Liaison Unit and the NTC Tiichuktl/Quu?asa

Registration is required, as there are limited seats available.

Lunch and snacks provided

On site Nuu-chah-nulth support

Gas cards available to the driver: to qualify, the driver must be registered before the date of the session.

Tofino REGISTRATION CONTACT:

Nicki.Mccarthy@nuuchahnulth.org , Central Region Co-ordinator, 250-725-3367

Port Alberni REGISTRATION and more information CONTACT:

Lisa.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org , MMIWG Family Support Worker, 250-724-3939, 1-888-624-3939