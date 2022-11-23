UNDRIP Engagement Sessions

Through mid-February, Imagination FX is contracted through the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council to host engagement sessions in our regions on the topic of the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Peoples Act.

Our engagement process includes online surveys, key informant interviews, as well as virtual and face-to-face engagements. We are starting our virtual engagement process with Chief and Councils, Health Directors and related staff.

We will be hosting sessions the following date and times:

Southern Region: Time: Dec 8, 2022 09:30 AM

Central Region: Time: Dec 8, 2022 11:00 AM

Northern Region: Time: Dec 8, 2022 01:30 PM

Topics up for discussion include:

Climate Change Child and Families Health Education and Transportation

Please RSVP Leah May (leahemay@gmail.com) if will be attending from your nation by November 29th, 2022.