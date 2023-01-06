NOTICE - CHANGE OF DATE, Announcement of Extraordinary General Meeting, Purpose: Election of Vice President

The NTC Society Members will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council be held on February 22, 2023 (Changed from February 1, 2023), for the purpose of electing a Vice President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council to serve a term from by-election date to the September 2025 NTC Annual General Meeting. Virtual Meeting: 9 am to 12 noon

The Vice President is responsible for “national” issues, which are those issues internal to the NTC (e.g. First Nation communities, NTC board and committees.)

The eligibility of candidates will be determined by the Electoral Officer on the basis of the following criteria:

a. The candidate must be a member, citizen or enrollee of a Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation;

b. The candidate must be nominated in writing and supported by the signatures of a minimum of 20 persons who are sixteen years or older and who are members, citizens, or enrollees of a Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation;

c. The candidate must provide a completed application form demonstrating the following qualifications:

i. completion of a diploma or degree in a related field is an asset but not required;

ii. experience in areas of First Nations culture, traditions and governance;

iii. knowledge of Nuu-Chah-nulth issues;

iv. experience in lobbying and negotiating;

v. experience in dealing with government and community;

vi. experience in media relations;

vii. experience in budget and contract development;

viii. proof of Nuu-chah-nulth membership;

ix. a current drivers license;

x. a current (within 2 years) criminal record check;

xi. excellent oral and written communications abilities;

xii. basic computer literacy;

xiii. strategic and analytical thinking and problem solving; and

xiv. experience in conflict resolution.

Attributes: Excellent oral and written communication abilities; basic computer literacy; strategic and analytical thinking; problem solving; conflict resolution.

To obtain a mandatory nomination package contact:

Ron Laufer, Electoral Officer

Telephone Toll-Free 1- (833) 443-8683 (VOTE).

Or Cell Phone: 1-604-715-4777

Email: ronlauferelections@gmail.com

Closing Date: EXTENDED TO JANUARY 30, 2023 @ 12 NOON

 Late or incomplete nominations will be deemed ineligible, no exceptions.

 Nomination packages may be delivered to the NTC Electoral Officer directly by email address above or hand delivered to the NTC Main Office addressed as follows:

Ron Laufer, Electoral Officer

c/o NTC Executive Director

P.O. Box 1383, 5001 Mission Road, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2

 Screening of the applications will be done by the Electoral Officer, inclusive of all required documentation.

 The electoral officer will notify NTC Society Members of the list of eligible candidates by January 10, 2023.

 The Electoral Officer will coordinate and moderate an all-candidate forum on January 31, 2023 at 6 pm via zoom.

 NTC Society members vote will be held on the morning of February 22, 2023 (Changed) at the extraordinary general meeting via electronic voting. Electronic ballots will be provided to eligible voters in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting by the Electoral Officer.