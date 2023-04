Victoria Quay Totem Pole, Port Alberni To Maht Mahs,

Parking available at the Christian Reform Church, 5033 Roger Street, Port Alberni, BC.

Wear red, bring signs/posters of your loved one.

AND

REMEMBRANCE AND LUNCHEON:

11:15 am to 2:00 pm

At Maht Mahs, 5000 Mission Rd, Port Alberni

Families speak in remembrance at 11:30 am **** Followed by a meal

EVERYONE Welcome

On site support.

Contact Persons: Lisa.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org & Tammy.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org

250-724-3939 or 1-888-624-3939