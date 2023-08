Location: Pachena Beach at the Gazebo

Haw̓iiqʔaƛcḥak (Are you Hungry?). Tomorrow, Friday, August 4, is the final day of Culture Summer Day camps in Anacla. The camp would like to invite the community to join them for a lunch BBQ at Pachena Beach at the Gazebo.

For questions, please contact Mel Edwards at 250-728-3414 or mel.e@huuayaht.org