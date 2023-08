Please join us on August 31st, 2023 to remember those we have lost from the toxic drug crisis

Time: 12:00 – 4:30 PM

Location: 4227 6th Avenue, Usma Office (Back Parking Lot)

Schedule of Events:

Butterfly release for loved one (10 Butterflies)

Lunch

Memorial Board

Naloxone Training

Tsow-tun-le-lum Cultural Support

If you would like to release a butterfly, please contact Jaimey Richmond @ Jaimey.richmond@nuuchahnulth.org or 250-720-9166