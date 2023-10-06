On behalf of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and its’ entire Health Team, we would like to invite you to our Opioid Crisis event:

Opioid Crisis Event

Monday, October 30

10:00 am – 3:30 pm

Port Alberni Friendship Centre

3555 4th Avenue

(light snacks will be provided)

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

We look forward to seeing you! #peopleneedpeople

Respectfully,

Les Doiron, Vice-President

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P: 250.724.5757 ext. 232 or 250.720.9498

E:les.doiron@nuuchahnulth.org