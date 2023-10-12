2023 DAC Health Ability Fair

The DAC Committee members are pleased to announce that there will be a 2023 Health Ability Fair this year on October 25 & 26, 2023! The Health Fair will be held at the Alberni Athletic Hall, in Port Alberni with a start time of 9 a.m. daily.

We are looking forward to an interesting session that will include a workshop on each day with Don Burnstick (Laughter is Medicine, Living in Balance), as well as other guest speakers on topics of interest and benefit to the participants. We will also have several resource information tables, reflexology, haircuts, massage, cedar basket teaching, traditional brushings, etc. Meals & refreshments will be provided - breakfast, lunch & dinner on the 1st day, and breakfast & lunch on 2nd day.

We encourage everyone that attends to practice good health and safety protocols and respectfully ask that if you are not feeling well, to please stay home and take good care of yourself.

Chuu,

Helen Dick, DAC Chairperson

& Florence Wylie, DAC Coordinator