Invitation for Tla-o-qui-aht Residential School Survivors

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation will host a Gathering for Residential School Survivors and their spouses at Tigh-Na-Mara Resort in Parksville.

This will be an opportunity to work on healing through workshops facilitated by Anita Charleson-Touchie with support from the Residential School Healing Team and Chris Seitcher.

This event will also include:

❖ Cultural arts and crafts

❖ Cultural brushings

❖ Planning around a monument to honour Survivors and those who did not make it home

❖ Great food

❖ And more Travel and Meals will be provided!

Please Register ASAP with Catherine Thomas by phone at 250-266-0625 or email at catherinesupport@tla-o-qui-aht.org