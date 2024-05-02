Rally for Justice for Don-tay Patrick Lucas

Please join us on May 16th at 9:15am at the Port Alberni Courthouse for a rally advocating justice for Don-Tay Patrick Lucas. The sentencing of Rykel Charleson and Mitchell Frank, who have plead guilty to the unfathomable crimes that took Don-Tay’s life, will commence at 10:00 am.

We invite you to bring signs, drums, or simply yourself to stand in solidarity with the Lucas family.

Let us come together to demand accountability for the grievous acts of negligence, abuse, torture, and murder. Your presence and support are crucial in this pursuit of justice.

Date: May 16th

Time: 9:15 am (Rally), 10:00 am (Sentencing)

Location: 2999 - 4th Avenue, Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 8A5