Outreach team visits Ditidaht

Island Health's Mental Health and Substance Use Outreach Team will be coming to the community to offer support.

What do we do?

Our team supports people experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges. Connection to detox, treatment centers, harm reduction supplies, counselling, and links to other community resources are some of what we offer! We also provide OAT prescribing.

What is OAT? (Opioid Agonist Therapy)

Our nursing team can prescribe medications to support people with Opioid Use Disorder including methadone, suboxone, Kadian and Sublocade. Feel free to come in and get more information from the team.

Who are we?

Our team consists of nurses, support workers, peer support workers and social workers.

Ditidaht Health Centre Wednesday May 13th 11:00 to 3:00

Please reach out to our team for a home visit

Call or text 250-720-6951